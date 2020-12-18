Editor:
I get it. The Sun is put to bed early. Consequently, we receive news that is often a day and sometimes two days late. As a subscriber, I accept this but continue to support your newspaper to be informed about my community.
My discontent is the redundancy of your local articles. Why do you feel a need to publish, republish and then do it again in the Members Club section?
Using this past week as an example I point to the tragic death of Spencer Stephens. Your paper published three articles and followed up today with number four to “boast” that it was the number one story online.
I do not know the Stephens family and express my sympathy. But, does the family of Mr. Stephens and your other readers wish to be exposed to the frequency of your reminders?
My sympathy to the families of Cortney Kauffman and Mac Horton.
Succinctly, I would ask you to reconsider the necessity of the Members Club. Personally, I see no value other than to remind us of what we already know and for you to fill space.
A review would demonstrate that most of the top five weekly stories are tragic or depressing. Do we really need that?
John M Balas
Rotonda Heights
