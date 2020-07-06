Editor:
I am greatly saddened every time a Civil War monument gets removed or destroyed. I feel that some people are jumping on this movement without serious thought.
It was a war fought between the Confederate States of America and the United Sates of America (Union). In essence two countries. Yes the basis of the war was about slavery and states rights however, as is the case in the many wars since, the majority of soldiers are fighting for their country not the cause. Now consider how the ancestors of those who fought for the Confederacy feel when the lives lost during that war are dismissed.
Essentially we are saying that those lives lost don't matter. The Black Lives Matter movement should have started a long time ago, and I believe that this country will eventually be a better place for everyone. However, we should not gain this victory by destroying the memories people have of their loved ones.
Forgiveness leaves no room for hatred.
Pat Venuto
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.