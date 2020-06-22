Editor:
If being offended by a name of something bothers you so much you can take a number. I am offended when there was a change of names to honor MLK. So change it to numbers because that is they only way to keep everyone happy.
I was born on Fort Bragg and we were never taught who it was named after. I moved here over 50 years ago so my early school years were in North Carolina. We were never taught to disrespect people or places. How dare people disgrace history.
These riots and disgraceful things people did to monuments and churches is horrifying to me. I was raised by a family who has roots in wars for this country. My great-grandfather in the Civil War my grandfather in WWI and my father in WWII. So you disgrace my ancestors with all this BS and the behavior you show to this country.
My father was in a wheelchair because of his service to his country. We lived different lives because of his inability to walk. I take all of this personal because it affected me growing up too. My father could not even go to my graduation. (CHS 1973).
The only way to make everyone in this country happy is to place numbers on things instead of a name. That is my suggestion. If you don't like it take a number and get in line or file a formal complaint.
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
