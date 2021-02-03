Editor:
Senator Manny Diaz of Hialeah has filed a legislative proposal that would consolidate and expand school vouchers using Florida taxpayer funds. Additional funding will be provided by businesses receiving tax credits for contributing money to a “funnel” organization providing scholarships to students to attend private schools. `
Public money should go to public schools. Public schools are open to all students regardless of race, religion, or ability. They are a unifying force in our society. Private school vouchers unfortunately divert desperately needed public resources away from our public schools to fund the education of a few students at private and religious schools.
Private school vouchers primarily fund religious education with public money. Each of us should get to decide how – and whether – to support religion. Private school vouchers have other flaws, including that they allow private schools to take public funds but reject students with vouchers for any number of reasons, including students who have disabilities, are LGBTQ, or belong to the “wrong” religion.
Public education built this nation. It created the middle class. It Americanized legal immigration families for more than a century. It administers to the handicapped. It provides a gifted education to students of all income levels.
Fortunately, in Charlotte County whether approaching individual staff members or various parent/family options for knowledge or communication on the website, parents definitely "have a say." Contacting a school board member can also produce amazing results
Norm Goldman
Punta Gorda
