Editor:

I have received four calls in the last two weeks telling me I have won $4,780,000 from Publishers Clearing House. A couple of them were so obviously fake they were laughable. But the last two were believable.

They left a recording on my phone saying I had won $4,780,000 and write down a number, 56520, as a password. Please call them back at 914-266-9091. I called back and was told to push 1 for King Nelson, push 2 for Tom Gordon, push 3 for Tod Sloane, etc. None of them answered so I left my phone number and said please return my call.

A man called me and said in order to get my money he would send me a form to fill out and I needed to send $2,780 back with the papers and then I would receive a check.

I asked his name and he said Mr. King Nelson. I never intended to send anything. I just wanted his name. But two days later he called me back nasty as heck and demanded an explanation on why I didn't follow through. I told him he was a (daggone) crook and hung up.

But I got worried someone will really for for this. So I called Publishers Clearing House — every number I could find and they could care less, which really made me mad. I just hate to think of some poor soul sending money and getting took. I didn't know who else to call.

Peggy Eakin

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments