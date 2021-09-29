Don’t forget, Donald

said COVID is fake

Editor:

There will be no mask on my kids just you wait and see.

My kids don’t care about Covid. I make them listen only to me.

My kids aren’t wearing a mask at school.

Governor Ron says they won’t and he ain’t nobody’s fool.

He’ll make all school boards get rid of their mask mandates.

Because that’s his claim to fame as a presidential candidate.

It’s my right to risk my kid’s life anybody can see.

All those other kids and teachers will just have to pay the price so he can be mask free.


Some crazy chiropractor will sign each and every form.

Finding an M.D. willing to trade kids’ lives is certainly not the norm.

Next they’ll be telling me the kids have to get shots for polio, smallpox and all other kinds of vaccines.

Telling parents they have to protect their kids’ lives is just absolutely mean.

They say about my fellow man I don’t care.

I guess that’s so, since I without a mask or vaccine I go everywhere.

My stand against masks and vaccines thousands of lives may well take.

I swear to those grieving the Donald said it was all fake.

Charles Goodman

North Port

