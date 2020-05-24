Editor:
Reading today's letters to the editor I note the title "National Nurses Day celebrated our heroines....while heroines denotes female....there are also many male nurses. The last paragraph in the letter refers to nurses of no specific gender. I do recognize the beginning of the writer's letter refers to female nurses however. (Florence Nightingale). Male nurses make an extrodinary contribution to the profession and should be recognized as well.
Gerri Hauser
Punta Gorda
