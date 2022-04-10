It’s a disgrace how the county commissioners are always bending over backwards to accommodate builders and developers. Now four of the five commissioners want to give away to Sunseeker that wonderful little gem, Live Oak Park, to be paved over as a parking lot.
Maybe they’ve never been there, but I go all the time. It’s a tiny narrow strip of land right on the waterfront. I bring a sandwich from a nearby eatery and sit and enjoy the shade of the massive live oaks and the water lapping gently at the shore. It has amenities such as bathrooms, a really nice childrens’ playground, and a large covered pavilion with numerous picnic tables. There are more picnic tables in an open grassy area and a long fishing pier.
Sunseeker's wall goes right down to the waterfront with a locked gate that supposedly is for the Riverwalk. The amenities start right there and are in a line together. The commissioner who said it was just the area right next to Sunseeker is essentially saying the county is willing to tear down all of Live Oak Park to give to Sunseeker and leave only the pier and a small grassy area. It’s both horrifying and pointless to give all that up for what?
It is a tiny area with maybe only 40 parking spaces. Perhaps the paper could run a short article with pictures so people could see what’s at stake. Or just go there, folks!
