Editor:
A recent letter to the editor gave all the credit for vaccines to capitalism. What the author neglected to mention was that the government (i.e. taxpayers) have to date paid the companies $8.75 billion for those vaccines. This amounts to approximately $44 each for 200 million doses.
Has anyone paid $88 for their two vaccine shots? Would the two companies have only charged that much if they had funded the development of the vaccines themselves? Recall the EpiPen debacle when the Mylan Corporation raised the price from $100 in 2009 to $265 in May 2013, two $460 in May 2015, to over $600 in May 2016. A 500% increase for a device and drug that cost Mylan about $35 to manufacture (rampant capitalism at its worst).
I am all for capitalism with a conscience, but one must admit that the roll out of the Covid vaccines is one of the best examples of government and industry working together to meet the needs of society, sometimes call socialism. And, by the way, many should retake Economics 101 to learn the distinction between Communism when the government owns the means of production and controls distribution, and socialism where government uses public funds to help meet the needs of the public — big difference.
David Tarbox
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.