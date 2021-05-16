Editor:

A recent letter to the editor gave all the credit for vaccines to capitalism. What the author neglected to mention was that the government (i.e. taxpayers) have to date paid the companies $8.75 billion for those vaccines. This amounts to approximately $44 each for 200 million doses.

Has anyone paid $88 for their two vaccine shots? Would the two companies have only charged that much if they had funded the development of the vaccines themselves? Recall the EpiPen debacle when the Mylan Corporation raised the price from $100 in 2009 to $265 in May 2013, two $460 in May 2015, to over $600 in May 2016. A 500% increase for a device and drug that cost Mylan about $35 to manufacture (rampant capitalism at its worst).

I am all for capitalism with a conscience, but one must admit that the roll out of the Covid vaccines is one of the best examples of government and industry working together to meet the needs of society, sometimes call socialism. And, by the way, many should retake Economics 101 to learn the distinction between Communism when the government owns the means of production and controls distribution, and socialism where government uses public funds to help meet the needs of the public — big difference.

David Tarbox

Punta Gorda

