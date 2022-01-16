Your front page article regarding protestors claiming the thugs jailed in connection with the events of January 6, 2021 are "political prisoners" was most upsetting. I am familiar with polls showing that a majority of Republican voters believe the lies told by Donald Trump and echoed by elected officials and television activists like Tucker Carlson.
But it is distressing to read that the violent attack on our democracy was a "total fabrication" as asserted by Barbara Vaughn. As more video footage and testimony emerges, the violence that day has come in sharper. Of the 727 people arrested and charged with crimes,more than 75 have been charged with entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon including assaulting police officers. It is mind-blowing to read their comments about these supposed "political prisoners."
The lies must be refuted loudly and continuously. Responsible media should give no air time or newspaper space to anyone who does not first admit that the 2020 election was fair and the results were properly counted. Until the rank and file learn that our election was fair and honest and worked as it should, the state of America will remain in jeopardy.
These misinformed protestors who blindly follow Trump will continue to foment division in their continued unprecedented attack upon the American political system. Nearly the entire Republican Party leadership have become Trump's henchmen. The Grand Old Party has sold its soul.
Our form of government is in too frail a condition to survive the repeated attacks that continue, unless, the insurrectionists and Trump are held accountable.
