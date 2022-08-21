I see the county commissioners are still trying to turn Live Oak Park into a parking lot that will benefit only Sunseeker Resort.
Let me remind you that Live Oak Park is tiny narrow waterfront linear park. The “south end” of the park completely abuts the Sunseeker property. Drive south on U.S. 41 and turn right on Main Street. A solid enclosure wall for the Sunseeker compound is on the left and it goes all the way to the harbor's edge. Live Oak Park starts right there with massive heritage oaks, in a line, one after another. Adjacent are the park’s numerous amenities with public bathrooms, a really nice children’s playground (love the cow), a large covered pavilion with picnic tables, and a number of parking spaces. The “north end” of the park is a small grassy area, scattered picnic tables, and a fishing pier.
Even if you cut down all the trees and razed all the amenity structures it still would not create 140 parking spaces. And who would do the cutting and razing? The county at $1.6 million; their quoted amount for this project?
What sort of logic is involved to claim this plan is to create more parking for the park? No, the commissioners need to scrap this whole idea. Sunseeker management says they don’t need more parking, so in the future, if they change their minds, suggest to them they can buy out a property owner on the other side of Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.