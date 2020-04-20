Editor:
With the Covid-19 pandemic causing increasing death, sickness and fear here in Florida and throughout our country, more could have been done by our government to prevent or lessened its impact.
If preventive steps had been taken immediately, hundreds and probably thousands of lives could have been saved. China took drastic steps to stem the pandemic and succeeded. In a Democracy like the U.S., its unlikely to be able to do the same things, such as locking down millions of people in their homes by force.
But each and everyone of us can be responsible to ourselves and our fellow Americans. If you feel sick, coughing or sneezing, stay at home! I was shopping at Walmart the other day, and a woman was walking down the aisle sneezing her head off without even trying to cover u ! This is criminal behavior at this time. Her husband was at her side saying nothing.
People at risk should cover their face as well as those who feel not as well. Our freedom does not give us the right to endanger others at a time like this, it should give us the responsibility to make sure we, and ourselves, are safe from irresponsible people.
Marvin D. Myszka
North Port
