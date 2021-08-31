To those who are trying to blame President Biden for the chaos in Afghanistan:
I acknowledge that our president is no more perfect than any of us. But his values, humanity, resolve, and wisdom are driving to our “more perfect union.”
The situation in Afghanistan is horrific, especially for women and girls.
But if the withdrawal happened five years or 10 years ago or if it were to occur five, 10, 20 years hence, the same result would ensue. I applaud President Biden for the wisdom and guts to know that and bring our citizens and troops home.
There is no escaping the fact that the culture of that part of the world has, for over a thousand years, been one of tribalism and internecine warfare among the tribes. Moreover, it is folly and pure hubris to think that any western nation could possibly impose western-style culture in that area.
It is, I suspect, it should be no surprise that many of the Afghan soldiers we trained have laid down their weapons or joined the Taliban forces. Nor should it be any surprise that the Afghan president has fled. The Taliban are overwhelmingly Pashtun and so is the erstwhile president. Many, if not most, of the deserting soldiers are Pashtun. Tribalism trumps (no pun intended) everything in that part of the world.
So before you try to heap any kind of blame on the President be sure you understand the history and culture of that part of the world.
