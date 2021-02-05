Editor:
On January 31st your paper reported how the daughter of Publix’s founder, Julie Jenkins Fancelli, contributed $300,000 to organize the January Trump rally and insurrection to overtake the Capitol. Publix super markets would not comment on the actions. Publix management should be ashamed for supporting white terrorist groups intent on violence and destroying our government.
I find it interesting that the Publix store chain gave $100,000 to Governor Ron DeSantis' political committee. Soon after DeSantis announced that the state would partner with Publix to be offering the Covid-19 vaccinations.
Anyone trying to make an appointment at Publix for vaccinations finds it next to impossible. Something stinks when only Publix is partnering with the state of Florida. Certainly Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Millenium and others can be more efficient than having to call Publix at 6 a.m. two times a week and being told there are no vaccines.
Florida should not be holding back half the vaccines given to the state. The utilization of more efficient and reliable distribution to our seniors would go a long way in providing vaccines to those most in need.
John Kraigenow
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.