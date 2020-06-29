Editor:

In a letter in Friday's paper a reader said they "honor American soldiers" so leave the monuments up. I was an American soldier. I served America for 2 years — one in Vietnam. Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, Jeb Stuart, et al., were TRAITORS. They fought to overthrow the United States. Please do not denigrate the service of honorable service personnel by lumping us together with TRAITORS. We deserve better.

Robert Hull

Punta Gorda

