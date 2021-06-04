Editor:
There is nothing wrong with cheering for our country or feeling positivity over the good things we have done. Yes, we have some negative history, every country does. We have some positive history too.
For example, during the Civil War, more than half of this country fought against slavery, and won. Or during, WWII, where I have a letter from an uncle to my grandmother explaining why he needed to reenlist to help the Jewish people after seeing a death and labor camp.
Some people don't know our good parts, or won't acknowledge our good parts because it doesn't fit their goals. Some seem to want to change us into what they ran away from and if elected spend and get paid by our taxes. And some make more and more laws until there is no freedom left for some people.
I love our country and the men who have contributed to and protected it. By the way, it's hypocrisy to preach about hate while hating males, whites, Americans or anyone else.
Ellie Decker
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.