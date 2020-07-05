Editor:
There have been many articles written in the Sun about local restaurants. One that is never mentioned is Nino's Restaurant & Bakery on the Cooper Street extension. They have been open throughout the pandemic, providing take-out, delivery, and recently dine-in to the community.
They are nationally recognized for both their restaurant and bakery, but ignored locally. They are family owned and operated and serve the best pizza in town. Maybe Sue Wade should take a trip down the Cooper Street extension and try their pizza.
Nick Fotney
Punta Gorda
