When I read editorials in The Daily Sun, I imagine an editorial staff of post-college 20-somethings, possessed of that young idealistic zeitgeist, based on little real-world experience. How else to explain the recent tirade against Joseph Lapado, Florida’s surgeon general, who doesn’t buy the CDC view of COVID.
Way back in the 1950’s President Eisenhower warned us that government money going to science would corrupt the true purpose of science. Now, many years later, the vast majority of science is supported by government grants, and consequently, we have developed a virtual industry of “$cientists”, i.e., those whose livelihoods depend on getting the answers the politicians want.
Add to that the rise of corporatocracy, a form of government primarily married to corporate economic interests, and you have the world we now live in. E.g., CDC, Pfizer, Moderna, and Dr. Fauci, the iconic poster boy of $cience.
So, despite the message from pulpit of Faucian $cience , ask yourself a few questions. Why does the CDC wish to release the data supporting the approval of the vaccines over a period of 66 years, when they themselves completed approval in 120 days? Why are U.S. doctors threatened with loss of license if they prescribe ivermectin, which has been shown to be highly effective in many nations? Why is Florida’s COVID death rate better than that of New Jersey, New York, when Florida had minimal restrictions, and those states had maximal restrictions. When you follow the $cience, you’re actually just following the money.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.