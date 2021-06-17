Editor:
Last weekend, my fiancé and I were pulling into a Publix in St. Pete when we spotted two worried women peering into a car. Unfortunately, our guess was correct. Inside was a small brown dog panting heavily. He had crawled under the driver’s side dashboard trying to escape the heat. The passenger side door was unlocked and when we opened it, the grateful animal rushed out. We got him into the shade, gave him water, and called the police.
This dog survived, but many others haven’t been so lucky. On a 75-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to 104 degrees in minutes, and on a 90-degree day, it can quickly reach 119. Parking in the shade or leaving the windows cracked has little to no effect on lowering the temperature inside and will not prevent heatstroke.
In Florida, it is against the law to leave an animal in a hot car. Any Good Samaritan who sees a dog in distress can legally break the window to rescue the animal and cannot be subject to criminal charges or civil action to collect damages. I would like to urge everyone to please leave their dogs safely at home while running errands, and to keep an eye out for any who may need help. Car windows are replaceable. Our best friends are not.
Michelle Kretzer
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.