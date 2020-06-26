Editor:
Should athletes be allowed to use their platform to denounce racism? Absolutely. Should they be allowed to do so during the National Anthem? Absolutely not!
Let's be clear: The anthem and flag symbolize the ideal of equality that America stands for, not those who failed to live up to those ideals. If you take a knee during the National Anthem you are not protesting racism in your country, you are protesting your country! You are suggesting that the American flag and military are symbols of oppression.
If you want to protest the flag as a symbol of oppression you are free to do so as this is a free country, but millions of good and decent Americans take offense at your gesture. Many of them fought for that flag and saw friends and loved ones die or suffer serious injury carrying it into battle. They beat back the evils of Nazism, terrorism and communism. Their sacrifice is why you have freedom to express your opinions. When you disrespect the flag, you disrespect them.
Curt Lindner
Port Charlotte
