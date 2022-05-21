My father served during WWII. I love my country and Florida, anybody accusing me of being a socialist or asking me to leave the U.S. or Florida because I don’t want Neanderthal conservatives to keep us in the dark ages can go to hell.
However, the truth is my country has not lived up to its ideals. Its history may have started with beautiful words, but its reality is one of murder, theft of property, slavery, rape, discrimination, racism, bigotry and selfishness.
Conservatives have written letters wanting you to imagine America if liberals take over. Well, you don’t need to imagine if conservatives did, you’re living in it. A governor participating on a white supremacist website elected anyway who wants to rewrite atrocities committed against Native, Hispanic and African Americans, treats gay children like parasites to be feared. A cheating, lying, crotch grabbing President wanting to shoot protesters and attempting a coup by inciting conservative citizens to commit insurrection.
Conservative senators stacking an illegitimate SCOTUS with liars perjuring themselves under oath in order to become Republican lap dogs, to incarcerate or have women die to save embryos and fetuses nobody wants. They brought you tax breaks for the rich, increased deficit four years in a row, no spending leaving roads and bridges crumbling, lies, conspiracy theories, prolonged pandemic refusing to follow science, racism, bigotry and division.
They plot all over this country making it harder to vote to take control. Don’t let these deplorable people take your country from you. Vote!
