Republicans around the country have resorted to voter-suppression tactics that have served them well in recent years, including purging voters, gerrymandering districts, and enforcing restrictive voter ID laws. These games are not new nor is the recent threat to election integrity that is now coming from Trump with his dishonest claims about how unsafe it is to vote by mail. The reason it’s unsafe is because he’s in a fight with the USPS.
What’s really going on is the president sowing chaos and deliberately attempting to suppress turnout. We cannot count on the president to act responsibly, so we must.
Get your absentee ballot now and don’t delay in mailing it or dropping it off at a Supervisor of Elections location. Many ballots are rejected because signatures don’t match, and voters forget to sign the envelope. Returning the ballot early allows for time to fix problems. Update your signature with the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections if you think it’s changed. Don’t let Trump steal your vote.
Catherine Baxter
Port Charlotte
