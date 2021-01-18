Editor:
Insurrection. Attempted coup. Words we associate with a third world dictatorship. Accountability. Responsibility. Words we associate in a law and order democracy. This egregious attack on our U.S. Capitol by a mob of violent, brain-washed conspiracy theorists needs to be addressed and handled as if we are at war. The fact that some were military, law enforcement and legislators exposes the underbelly of white supremacy that has infiltrated these professions.
The racist Steve Bannons, Roger Stones and Donald Trumps of the world have been telling us for years who they are and what they represent and have been protected and promoted by right wing extremists, the Republican Party and social media platforms. Their lies and hypocrisy have fueled these insurrectionists into a fascist style paramilitary.
We now know who these perpetrators are, and have seen the destruction they have caused. The question will be how do we, as a people, deal with this monster. Turning a blind eye will not cure the sickness and hate. They, and their sort, must be held accountable.
Local legislators who have been complicit. Sen. Rick Scott (oh yeah, Trump pardoned the Florida fraudulent Medicare abuser, why, and for whom?) Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Steube, all have aided and abetted. This last election has proven that there are enough moral and civic minded people who will take a stand and vote, even at that, these hypocrites wanted to take away. Hold them all accountable, or once again, history will be repeated.
Ruth Volpe
Port Charlotte
