We the people need to wake up now. Look what the politicians on both sides of the aisle are doing. They are dividing Americans into groups and labeling them so they can pit them against one another.

Once they have done this they can step into the turmoil and begin taking away our rights. It is happening before our eyes. If you are a citizen of this country and do not think of yourself as an American before you apply any other label, then they have succeeded.

They are the enemy but until we stop hating each other, there is no way to defeat them. I am begging all my countrymen to unit and defeat them before they turn our beautiful country into a place that is exactly what our ancestors were fleeing when they came to America. I pray it is not too late.

Tina Peluso

Rotonda West

