Gorbechov warned Reagan, Russia would conquer the U.S. without firing a shot, by. Infiltrating our schools, teaching our children communism. We paid no attention until now. Reagan also closed many mental institutions he thought unnecessary. They were found to be pre-emptive to crime, a little too late, suggesting, defunding police is not the answer.

The media is run by an elite small group, telling us what and how to think. The politicians divide us, using race, rich against poor as their tools to manipulate us, to their advantage. As we came to realize the first two, too late, it appears we may realize the last two, also too late. Please wake up.

Jim Panaretos

Port Charlotte

