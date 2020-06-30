Editor:
Racial issues, Coronavirus, and the crisis du jour coming from the White House, keep us on edge daily. Meanwhile a huge crisis is looming on Nov. 3. It seems the election outcome will be questioned no matter which way it goes. President Trump is already saying it is rigged. He opposes vote by mail, although he has voted that way himself. I have voted by mail numerous times and have truly appreciated being able to consider every vote I cast while siting at my kitchen table. But since Trump and a number of other candidates and voters are doubters, we need to provide for a fair election in all eyes, and do it now. With Covid-19 hanging over the prospect of in-person voting, some regulations could remove at least some of the problems. A national law should be made for polling places. It should be mandated that a voting machine or other voting equipment be made available per 1,000 voters in every precinct in the country, so that it protects everyone's right to vote and does not result in long lines for some people (minorities, especially). This will somewhat ease worries about contagion. If precinct workers are scarce, call in the National Guard and train them. They get called in for many other emergencies. This is one of those, a good one. This is important that everyone demands fair voting.
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.