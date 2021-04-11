Editor:
The letter writer had it right about the land, "they ain't making it anymore," but the builders and commissioners only see the dollar signs; they haven't internalized how important our natural resources in Florida really are. People won't like it anymore when it's all gone!
Just take a trip to Orlando and see what they've done, thousands and thousands of ugly houses packed close together, ponds created for fill but devoid of wildlife and aquatic plants and nightmare traffic. It once was a beautiful city where I wanted to live — no more.
Now Port Charlotte, once a quaint little town, is looking more and more like Orlando, ugly houses in the Murdock area, indigenous trees knocked down, our natural beauty devastated, and wildlife displaced and dead. Only at midnight is the traffic here reasonable.
City planning needs help. Commissioners open your eyes!
Donna Davis
Placida
