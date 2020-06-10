LETTER: Don't like masks? Stay away from me Jun 10, 2020 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Don't want to wear a mask?Then it is my right to ask you, don't come near me, breathe on me and above all do not touch me.Betty ThomasPunta Gorda Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Man electrocuted in Port Charlotte COLUMN: A night in Punta Gorda to remember Peaceful protests reported in area "It's supposed to be uncomfortable." Charlotte County CrossFit gyms denounce founder after offensive George Floyd tweet Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man electrocuted in Port Charlotte COLUMN: A night in Punta Gorda to remember Peaceful protests reported in area "It's supposed to be uncomfortable." Charlotte County CrossFit gyms denounce founder after offensive George Floyd tweet Featured Businesses The Concrete Guy 941-716-0872 Carmelos Italian Ristorante 209 W Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-621-4091 Website Anada Yoga 13035 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-875-8582 Website Sunny Days Ice Cream Delivery to your Home or office 941-255-1889 Website Johnson Taylor Funeral And Cremation 1515 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-833-0600 Currently Open Website Helgemo Team at Compass 320 Cross Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-456-6052 Website Hotel Venezia a Ramada Hotel 425 US Highway 41 Byp N, Venice, FL 34285 941-308-7700 Website No Sweat Heating and Cooling 941-276-4687 Website Jacaranda Trace 3600 William Penn Way, Venice, FL 34293 941-408-2050 Website Rocco`s Renovation & Repair 941-268-1885 Find a local business
