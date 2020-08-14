Editor:
In the Sun’s Aug. 1 edition, a writer said that any store that requires a mask will be boycotted by that person.
That’s fine. Stay home.
Knowing I can speak for many, I can emphatically say that we don’t want your germs. You’ll say that you don’t have the virus. Fine. How do you know? Have you been tested? When? You can test negative one day and two days later have the virus. No symptoms? Have you not heard of asymptomatic? You can have the virus and show no symptoms.
While you think you’re exercising your right to not wear a mask, you are subjecting everyone to the germs emitting from your nose and mouth. Anything you are near is now contaminated.
Think about those persons in the stores that are making purchases. There is that possibility that we will pick up what you just breathed on; we’re then have been contaminated and taking your germs home with us.
Stop being so selfish. Think of others. Either wear a mask or please stay home. Believe me, you won’t be missed.
If you don’t like conformity, why are you still wearing your seatbelt? Stop wearing it! Stop paying your taxes! Stop registering your car! Don’t renew your driver’s license. See how far your non-conformity get you.
Again, I say, do us all a favor and stay home. We don’t want your germs or your selfish attitude towards humanity.
Margaret Brennan
Punta Gorda
