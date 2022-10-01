Lies and more lies. Charlie Crist states: "The governor has done nothing to reduce the prices of goods." There isn't any governor in this country who can do anything to reduce the price of goods.
"The governor has done nothing to reduce insurance premiums": It's private industry and they will do what they want and there was so many scams after the December 2021 storm, that's why they keep going up. "The governor has done nothing to decrease the gas tax": We will have a tax gas holiday in October, beyond that there is nothing any governor can do. If the gas tax was eliminated there would be no funds to repair roads. Keep that in mind! Electric cars will not be paying a gas tax, now just wait when all you electric car owners get a tax bill for several hundreds of dollars each year for road use.\
"Illegals transported to sanctuary cities/states": Florida is not a sanctuary state, so don't send them here. Our state has been open longer than any other state in this country, that's saying something. As for taxes being lowered and tax breaks, well you can only expect to have a state income tax if we have all the giveaways the liberals are proposing. Even the media has fact checked C. Crist's statements and said they were lies. Do your research before voting. Our state is fine, leave it alone.
