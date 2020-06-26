Editor:

Two recent letters have referred to Biden’s speech pattern. One opined that he has “dementia.” The second letter questioned Biden’s ability to “speak well to other countries as he cannot speak well to us.”

Biden is a life-long stutterer who has worked hard to overcome it. As is well-known, stuttering has nothing to do with mental capacity or ability to lead. Winston Churchill and King George VI were stutterers. It didn’t stop these men from leading their country through WWII.

Molly Stokes

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments