Editor:
To anyone who thinks the pandemic is overblown, take another look at the stunning article about Russian doctors “falling” out of windows in Russia.
We deliberately and successfully took the burden off hospitals and gave them the supplies they needed. As we open up the country that will be our ongoing mission.
When looking around the world I am frankly grateful that I live here. As we work to open up, we will have and will make mistakes but there are no perfect answers, and for those many who have made it political I say shame on you.
Dorothy Hill
North Port
