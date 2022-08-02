I was dismayed to see the headline and read the story about the July 21 Chamber of Commerce Forum for North Port Commission candidates.
Why was so much space wasted on the possible de-annexation of Wellen Park from North Port and each candidates’ stance on the topic?
Regardless of whether they support or reject de-annexation, neither candidate can influence the outcome. Only the courts can decide, and that decision is currently pending.
For almost 90 minutes Victor Dobrin and Phil Stokes responded to questions about economic development, affordable housing, quality of life, responsible management of the North Port budget, infrastructure, environmental concerns — all topics relevant to the city’s future. Yet only a brief reference to Stokes’ comment on investing in Warm Mineral Springs, and a short paragraph near the story’s end even mentioned any of these issues.
Why focus on a divisive topic that is irrelevant to the issues that must be confronted by the next commissioner elected to the District 5 seat on the City Commission?
Media has once again let down its constituency who depend on it for facts that can help them be informed citizens. This story was a biased spin that only sought to take voters attention off the real issues and which candidate has done his homework, is best informed and has demonstrated the leadership experience this job requires.
Please do not waste readers’ time with “yellow journalism.” There already is too much of this in today’s media!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.