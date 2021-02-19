Editor:

It was very disheartening to hear that Florida’s governor took Covid shots to Kings Gate and Maple Leaf. What was he thinking!

Those shots should have gone to the official Charlotte County Covid shot distribution location. Playing favorites is very distasteful. All of us seniors want a chance, and to take Covid vaccine to special communities is very elitist. Quit playing politics with Covid vaccine!

Sharon Fox

Punta Gorda

