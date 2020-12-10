Editor:
Please explain how Letters to the Editor turned into a bully pulpit? You have readers calling Kamala Harris "Kommila". Now is that not wrong? Why yes it is.
While I understand these are unedited letters, why would you pick bully letters to print? This past administration has caused nothing less than a complete divide of our country and you print letters that make it worse. It is not censorship, it is telling bullies their time is over. This country cannot stand any more division, so why make it worse?
I have cancelled your papers before and I will again. Yes, print both sides of every story but letting the bullies stand out is wrong. Your paper should stand for healing this country...you are not doing that well at all.
Kristen Petroff
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.