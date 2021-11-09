I am sickened to hear the Cultural Center is shutting its doors!
Our seniors were told to go home and lock down with Covid and now, because of budgeting shortfalls, the county commissioners appear to not be willing to help fund the center until it can get back on even keel.
This is wrong. We are sending a number of seniors back to home from what gave them enjoyment. My parents and several friends love the place. I contacted the commissioners and was told that the non-profit operating had opportunities that they missed. Further they stated "what you are reading in the paper is false." I asked what exactly is false as I will call the paper out over it. They referred me to Brian Gleason to explain the falsehoods.
What are you printing that is not factual? I'm calling you out to answer since the county specifically said you are printing falsehoods.
Commissioners, give the Center a chance. If the non-profit is mismanaging, put conditions to any assistance that erases the current board and let's demand an efficient one. Do not punish our seniors. Please. Further, what happens to the other related components and infrastructure and businesses that relied on the Center?
Cultural Center Board: Mistakes happen, the lockdown occurred. Be humble and find a solution with the county. The interest of the residents demands compromise on all parts.
I will end as I started. I am sickened. I hated seeing so many people stuck at home and closing the Center will do it again.
