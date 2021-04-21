Editor:
I have been patiently waiting for the media or some of the frequent flyers of letters to the editor who seem to constantly criticize the police or cry "brutality" for various shootings to point out the one, single common denominator in 99.9% of police shootings — that is resistance! There has not been a single police shooting where the person shot was being respectful and obeying the law enforcement officers who are put in a position to enforce the laws that keep us all safe.
I know dozens of people who have been stopped, of all races, that cooperate and are sent on their way with no issue. Who resists? Those people of any race that have a reason to fear the consequences of a stop.
I would like to praise every man or woman with the courage to wear the badge and uphold the law in our current society. Wake up people. You do not know until you have actually experienced it, what you, yourself would do in these situations. Don't want to get shot or tasered? Don't resist.
Gregg Higgins
Port Charlotte
