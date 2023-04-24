Editor:

As a concerned resident of Charlotte County I am asking you to please post this letter. Poinciana Builder is requesting a change in the Comprehensive Land Use Plan from low to medium density for property at Harborview Road and Oakview Drive. The property is 7.48 acres now. The expansion of Harborview will take 1.5 to 2.5 acres. By the time they factor in land lost from the road expansion, required buffer zones, parking for 1.5 vehicles per unit, play area, entrance and the emergency exit on Roland Drive - what room is left for the proposed 74 units?


   
