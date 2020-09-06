Editor:
Since Obama unnecessarily uttered “police acted stupidly” encountering his pal, Professor Gates, due process and law and order have been replaced with a leap to judgment by Democrat politicians, the mainstream media (MSM), and especially hair-triggered, opportunistic rioters and looters.
Gates’ benign police encounter should’ve ended with a simple “my bad” and a mutual farewell. Trayvon Martin’s death should’ve simply been investigated, judged, and an acquittal issued, without Obama’s “If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon” inflammatory kibitzing. Likewise, Michael Brown’s death should’ve led to a due process acquittal without all the “gentle giant” and “hands up, don’t shoot” media mythology that birthed the Ferguson Effect.
The sickening video of the policeman’s knee on George Floyd’s neck made many conclude cold blooded murder, but police body-cam video and Floyd’s post-mortem exam are providing investigators mitigating information that suggest the officers may have been grossly overcharged by the prosecutor. The videoed Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake showed him being shot repeatedly in the back while reaching into his car. Yet it also seems to show he resisted arrest. Obviously, there’s a rest of the story here, too, but BLM, Democrats and MSM rushed to judge “the police acted stupidly”; consequently, rioters left Kenosha looted and burned.
America’s founders designed Constitutional due process to rationally serve justice, to hear all the facts before passing judgment, to presume innocence over guilt. It works great, when allowed. If you believe your Constitutional rights should trump leftist mob rule, vote Republican.
Jules Thomas
Punta Gorda
