What is the proper relationship between public schools, the students they serve, and the parents of students? The recent school shooting in Michigan suggests that the parents should have told their son's school authorities that he had access to an automatic weapon when they were brought in to discuss a violent message he authored. The Crumbleys didn’t, however, and are now facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. That they were included in the discussion, however, makes sense. A school is an extension of the parental authority that should guide a young person's social behavior.
Should the same approach take place when the student happens to be LGBTQ? A new amendment to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill would require this, but the equivalence between the two scenarios breaks down at this point. Being gay is not a crime and is not a threat to society. In fact, informing parents that their child is LGBTQ raises the possibility of harm to the child from parents who would be threatened by their child's sexual identity.
Apparently, the original version of the bill provided an exemption if the school feared that disclosure may lead to "abuse, neglect, or abandonment."
If schools really are an extension of parental authority, they cannot be used by Republican politicians to promote their anti-gay beliefs. Schools must not become gestapos.
