Editor:
I have resisted writing rebuttal letters, but today is the exception. The assumption that voters for Mr. Trump are "like him" is shortsighted and small minded. Your comments literally take away my right to vote for any candidate I chose without reprisals.
I consider myself well-informed, patriotic and as broadminded as they come. I will not spend the time in this venue to list Mr. Trump's accomplishments but will admit that he has faults. Well, so has every other President since George Washington. So please exercise your right to free speech but don't use this right to spew hate against another. Vote your conscience and accept my right to do so as well.
Anne Steimle
Punta Gorda
