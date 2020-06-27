Editor:
We are erasing American history. Some think this is good, some don’t.
American is (or was) the strongest country in the world because of our successes in spite of our often checkered history. I do not feel that erasing them from our record and memory will help with the current situation.
We should remember our culture’s mistakes. Don’t tear down the monuments. Keep them up. Remember that they are honoring American soldiers. Tell the truth about what they mean and the true stories that occurred which we might have forgotten. Those that forget the past are bound to repeat it.
Sherman Robinson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.