We are erasing American history. Some think this is good, some don’t.

American is (or was) the strongest country in the world because of our successes in spite of our often checkered history. I do not feel that erasing them from our record and memory will help with the current situation.

We should remember our culture’s mistakes. Don’t tear down the monuments. Keep them up. Remember that they are honoring American soldiers. Tell the truth about what they mean and the true stories that occurred which we might have forgotten. Those that forget the past are bound to repeat it.

Sherman Robinson

Port Charlotte

