With consistent and ongoing calls for defunding the police in other communities and visual scenes of anarchy and outright lawlessness with the local law enforcement just standing by, it begs the question of what is leadership thinking without rules and regulations ever enforced. Have we become a land without law or leadership strong enough to deal with these thugs?
Please don’t tell me they that they are protesting . You don’t bring Uhauls to a protest and help yourself to stores' stock, smash windows, you get the idea. As they say a picture is worth a thousand words so you just have to turn on your TV for a few minutes to see what a disgrace this is to be called a protest.
Truly I think many of us in our community enjoy the community that we live in and appreciate the job Sheriff Prummell has done to keep crime statistics low as well as the Chief of Police Davis in Punta Gorda has kept Punta Gorda a city where people dream of moving to because of her leadership in keeping crime in check and our community safe.
Please don’t ever mention a word of defunding or reimaging the police here please .
Criminals are not welcome and we want to keep it that way.
Concerned citizen,
Deborah McMullen
Port Charlotte
