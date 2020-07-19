Editor:
Political correctness has raised its ugly head in quaint and historic Punta Gorda. In Thursday's newspaper there is an article about changing the name of one of our beautiful parks, named after Albert Gilchrist.
He is one of the founding fathers of our historical town and was the only governor of Florida to come from Punta Gorda. While building the railroad to Punta Gorda in 1886, Gilchrist hired seven to eight black men to work on the railroad that was coming to the town. That does not make him a racist. I fully agree with a local resident walking through the park who said "I don't believe in tearing down history."
Randy Oates
Punta Gorda
