A mask mandate in Punta Gorda? "This is not about taking peoples' liberties away" said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews who in a recent Sun story called for an emergency ordinance to be drafted, requiring people within city limits to wear masks. "I don't want to have to tell anybody, 'well, you need to be doing this', said Mayor Nancy Prafke.

Well, ladies, then just don't! I don't think this decision by these women has anything to do with a hormonal epiphany of some sort, although some might agree that it does.

When someone gets locked up, he loses his personal liberties. When a cop has to arrest someone it becomes a dangerous situation, no one wants to go to jail. Cops are trained for that.

I don't think anyone wants to be ordered to wear a mask anymore than being required to wear a prophylactic or a sanitary napkin.

Alan P. Lessman

Punta Gorda

