What we are witnessing right now on the national and state level political stage are the final death throes of democracy. We have candidates at every level, incumbents like Steube, Rubio, and DeSantis along with challengers like Lake, Karamo, Mastriano, and Finchem. Every single one of them has been quite open about their utter disdain for the concept "will of the people."
By any stretch of the imagination, these are unserious people running for office in deeply serious times. Yet, here we are, watching as these people who in any era would be laughed off the stage and the ballot. Any era but this one. Rubio has cast multiple votes and voiced support on multiple occasions for cutting Social Security and Medicare benefits, co-sponsored a bill to undo the ability for Medicare to negotiate drug prices and put a cap seniors can pay annually for medications, never mind his downplaying and whitewashing of Jan. 6. Yet he will probably win another term.
So the question voters must ask themselves is this. Is democracy more important than some obscure policy prescriptions or your "team" having power? If you answer that question with no, you spit on the sacrifices of millions. Everything veterans like myself fought for, the dead buried in Arlington and other national cemeteries dating all the way back to the Civil War, it was all a waste.
Don't let the sacrifices be a waste. The only enemies this nation has, are those who tried to overthrow it.
