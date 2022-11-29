Editor:

What we are witnessing right now on the national and state level political stage are the final death throes of democracy. We have candidates at every level, incumbents like Steube, Rubio, and DeSantis along with challengers like Lake, Karamo, Mastriano, and Finchem. Every single one of them has been quite open about their utter disdain for the concept "will of the people."


