Recent letters to the editor try to create fear by claiming Democrats want to turn the U.S. into a socialist country. While it’s clear these writers are merely mimicking what they hear on Fox TV, let’s look at what President Biden has done in just eight months which gives socialism a new definition.
Since he became president, Biden sent checks up to $1,400 to 160 million households; committed to cutting carbon pollution in half by 2030; set student loan interest rates to 0 percent; expanded child tax credits cutting the child poverty rate; provided kids with $375 a week to buy food over the summer; stopped drilling in the Arctic; provided money for victims of domestic violence; helped families with heating and cooling costs; invested in child care facilities; and extended eviction moratoriums.
What did Trump do? Passed legislation providing tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations; tried to cut his own taxes by millions of dollars while taking health care from tens of millions; discriminated against Muslims; disregarded voters by erroneously claiming the U.S. election was rigged; made it harder for veterans to find affordable housing; slashed worker wage and safety enforcement.
If, in some people’s minds, Biden’s agenda is a socialist one, so be it.
Thank you, President Biden, for caring about us even if your efforts are not appreciated or understood by all.
