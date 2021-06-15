Editor:

Maybe, just maybe, someone from the press can answer this question.

Who owns the White House? Who holds the deed?

Just about every American citizen pays taxes, and I'm sure that our hard-earned money is used to build these supposed government buildings. So do the American taxpayers own the building?

If we do, why are American citizens being arrested for damage to property that they own! If we don't own the building, shouldn't the taxpayer be reimbursed by those people or organizations that are using the buildings? Better yet let them pay rent money!

Bob Blanco

Punta Gorda

