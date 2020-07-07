Editor:
In the June 25, Letters to the Editor there was a heartfelt and loving idea put forth to honor our police with blue ribbons and/or balloons tied along U.S. 41.
While I applaud the sentiment I want to ask and plead with people to not use balloons in this way! Ribbons would be great but balloons blow away and are proven to be a danger to domestic animals (goats, cows, pigs) wildlife and especially sea life. Please rethink this idea.
Candace Lawless
Arcadia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.