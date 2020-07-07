Editor:

In the June 25, Letters to the Editor there was a heartfelt and loving idea put forth to honor our police with blue ribbons and/or balloons tied along U.S. 41.

While I applaud the sentiment I want to ask and plead with people to not use balloons in this way! Ribbons would be great but balloons blow away and are proven to be a danger to domestic animals (goats, cows, pigs) wildlife and especially sea life. Please rethink this idea.

Candace Lawless

Arcadia

