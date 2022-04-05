Editor:

Why do the people in this world love the things that are in this world? Why do they think that the things of this world will save them?

Will a new car, or a new house, or jewelry, or new clothes, or a new boat save you? The answer is "no."

Only God can save you through the death of our Lord Jesus. For He went to the cross for the sins of all that have ever lived upon the earth.

First John II versus 15,16 & 17. Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in Him.


For all that is in the world the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes and the pride of life, is not of the Father but is of the world.

And the world passelt away and the lust there of, but he that doeth the will of God abideth forever.

Matthew 4 verse 4, it is written, Man shall not live by bread alone but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.

Marvin Coad

Port Charlotte

